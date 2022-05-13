AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.91%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

