Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$5.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.