Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACET traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. 8,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,859. The company has a market cap of $471.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.59. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock worth $386,920 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adicet Bio by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adicet Bio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.