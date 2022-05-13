adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($321.05) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €288.71 ($303.90).

FRA ADS opened at €180.48 ($189.98) on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($211.59). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €236.37.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

