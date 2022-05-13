Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $13.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.36. 23,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.71. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

