Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $150,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,841,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,787,378,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus reduced their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.79 on Friday, reaching $404.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.71. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

