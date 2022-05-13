Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,250 shares of company stock worth $991,103. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

