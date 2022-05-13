Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ADES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,011. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

