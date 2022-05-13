AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of AdvanSix worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

