Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 28,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,175. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

