AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $85.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

