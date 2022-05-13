AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Purchases $334,691.40 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $5,183,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

