Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Affirm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,622. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

