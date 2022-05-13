Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HPMCF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Africa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.