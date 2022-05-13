AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.92% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

AFTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 6,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

