Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,876 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $276,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 498,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 2,543,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

