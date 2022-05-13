Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.55.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.09. The company had a trading volume of 419,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,757. The company has a market cap of C$30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$76.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total transaction of C$1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,050. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,294.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

