Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.07. 18,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,289. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

