Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AGFY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 902,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,884. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.49. Agrify has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

