AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 22,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,247. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

