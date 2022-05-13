Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 535,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,499. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

