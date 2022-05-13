Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 334,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

