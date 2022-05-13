AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS ABSSF traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.