AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.04. 260,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,813. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$17.75 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$540.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

