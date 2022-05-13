AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$505.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$18.10 and a 12 month high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.