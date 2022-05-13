Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

