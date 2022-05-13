Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Tops $66.72 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $66.72 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00317780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00063071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00071447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.