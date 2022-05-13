Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $92.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE AA opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

