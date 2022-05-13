Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

