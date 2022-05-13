Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.19 on Monday. Alector has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $682.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

