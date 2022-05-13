Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 419,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,412,434 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $37.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

