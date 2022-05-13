Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.