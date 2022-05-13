Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 155,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

