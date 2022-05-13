Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.86. Allego shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 1,396 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.