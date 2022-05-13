Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.86. Allego shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 1,396 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)
