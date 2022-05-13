Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -3.84.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

