Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $33.20

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $37.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 8,246 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,747 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

