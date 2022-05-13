Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Down 3.8%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,904 ($23.47) and last traded at GBX 1,925 ($23.73). Approximately 7,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 86,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($24.66).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,978.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,991.06. The stock has a market cap of £809.61 million and a PE ratio of 34.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($21.33) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($100,566.51). Also, insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.36), for a total value of £20,033 ($24,698.56).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

