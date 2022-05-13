Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Several research firms have commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

