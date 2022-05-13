Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,263.22. 2,071,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,583.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,743.80.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

