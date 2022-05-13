Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $62.52 on Friday, reaching $2,319.40. 120,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,704. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,574.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2,736.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

