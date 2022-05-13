Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 299,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,256.88. 2,686,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,574.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,736.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.