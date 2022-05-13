Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

INTU traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.89. 93,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.08. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.