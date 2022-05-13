Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $112.64. 15,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

