Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,150. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

