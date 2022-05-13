Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,280. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

