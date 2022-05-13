Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $119.40. 38,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.