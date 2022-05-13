Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

