Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 998,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

