Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 57,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.