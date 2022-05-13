Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.